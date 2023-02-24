Academic exchange between Australia and Germany
Professor Joybrato Mukherjee ist Präsident der Justus-Liebig-Universität Gießen Präsident des Deutschen Akademischen Austauschdienstes, kurz DAAD. Credit: Sebastian Wilke/Sebastian Wilke
Professor Joybrato Mukherjee is President of Justus Liebig University Giessen. Since the beginning of 2020, the Professor of English Linguistics has also held the office of President of the German Academic Exchange Service, or DAAD for short. In February, Professor Mukherjee was now visiting Australia, not least to give a new boost to student exchanges between Australia and Germany following the pandemic. During his visit to Sydney, he also took time out for SBS Radio and talked to Barbara Barkhausen.
