New Zealand researchers raise alert level at Taupō supervolcano

New Zealand's supervolcano is rumbling beneath the lake.

Published 3 October 2022 at 8:25pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Presented by Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS

New Zealand's geological agency has raised the alert level for the country's supervolcano. Almost 700 minor earthquakes were measured at the Taupō volcano, which is located below the largest lake of the same name in the country. Barbara Barkhausen reports why our neighbours are concerned.

