Obituary of Elizabeth II

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Published 18 September 2022 at 1:37pm, updated 15 minutes ago at 1:39pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Trudi Latour
Source: SBS

What does the Queen's death mean for us? We hear a tribute to the Queen's work from Andreas Loewe, Dean of St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Melbourne, with whom my colleague Wolfgang Müller spoke. Andreas Loewe outlines the importance of Elizabeth II in terms of the Commonwealth's sense of togetherness, of which we here in Australia are a part. He also points out that she was also the patron saint of the Anglican Church and a true ambassador of the Christian faith. Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

