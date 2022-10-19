SBS German

"Optus should have prevented this."

Der Cybersecurity-Experte Prof. Carsten Rudolph meint, dass die Datenpanne bei Optus zu verhindern gewesen wäre.

Published 19 October 2022 at 6:56pm
By Julia Grewe
At the end of September, the accounts of 10 million Optus customers were tapped and partly also published. How could this happen? What must the government, business and society do to prevent future scandals? German cybersecurity expert Prof. Carsten Rudolph from Monash University in Melbourne explains the background and gives advice.

