SBS German

Oscar for “All Quiet on the Western Front”?

SBS German

im-westen-nichts-neues-103__v-gross20x9.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 August 2022 at 6:02pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS

Germany wants to win an OSCAR again - in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category. The film is an adaptation of the famous novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque. Is the issue of Wolr War I still relevant in the 21st century? Christoph Mücher, head of the Goethe Institute in Australia, has an answer to this question.

Published 30 August 2022 at 6:02pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Christoph Mücher web
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHOTO-2022-08-26-13-41-35.jpg

Children in Sydney can learn German at the “Würstchenclub”

bernie_dieter_by_rachel_mia_3.JPG

Interview with cabaret artist Bernie Dieter

Andrea Moser open edit.jpg

Painting Colours and Patterns

Sebastian_Steudtner_Nazare_Aybuke_Dogmaz_0003.jpg

Interview with big-wave surfer and world record holder Sebastian Steudtner