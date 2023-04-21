Mystery of the strange fairy circles probably solved

Translator, Linda Rive on a termite pavement, Nganyinytja lines a seed threshing pit she dug in a putu (pavement).jpg

Translator, Linda Rive on a termite pavement, Nganyinytja lines a seed threshing pit she dug in a putu (pavement)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

For a long time, fairy circles were only known from Africa. In 2016, however, researchers also came across the natural phenomenon in the Australian outback. However, scientists are not in complete agreement about the explanation for the circular spots on the ground. Indigenous knowledge has now prompted Australian researchers to question a previous theory about the circles. Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at the different explanations for us.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kalkani Choolburra mit Banksia Copyright Barbara Barkhausen.JPG

Bush tucker: healthy, yummy and soon to be found in space

Olaf Kretzschmar 1.jpg

What is required for the double citizenship? 2/2

Vienna Blood_S3_Ep1 (Film7)_Images_Episodic_Approved_2P-3210381.jpg

A trip to Vienna at the turn of the century.

Nicolas Altstaedt 1_credit Marco Borggreve.jpg

Time travel with music