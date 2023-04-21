Mystery of the strange fairy circles probably solved
Translator, Linda Rive on a termite pavement, Nganyinytja lines a seed threshing pit she dug in a putu (pavement)
For a long time, fairy circles were only known from Africa. In 2016, however, researchers also came across the natural phenomenon in the Australian outback. However, scientists are not in complete agreement about the explanation for the circular spots on the ground. Indigenous knowledge has now prompted Australian researchers to question a previous theory about the circles. Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at the different explanations for us.
