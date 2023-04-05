A rare historic find

Bremond’s Zeichnung eines Mannes und einer Frau auf Java mit einem Papaya Baum.Photo Credit Christie’s Images Limited 2023.jpg

Bremond`s Zeichnung eines Mannes und einer Frau auf Java mit einem Papaya Baum - aus seinem Tagebuch. Source: Supplied / Christie’s Images Limited 2023

The Briton James Cook was by no means the first European to land in Australia. Already at the beginning of the 17th century, the Dutch and later also the French came across the fifth continent. Now a diary has come to light that describes the first voyage of the French. It was offered for sale at Christie's auction house in London.

Diese Seite beschreibt die Ankunft im Jahr 1687 Photo Credit Christie’s Images Limited 2023.jpg
Diese Seite beschreibt die Ankunft im Jahr 1687. Source: Supplied / Christie’s Images Limited 2023
