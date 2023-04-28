Top sport with donor organ: Marcel Michna at the World Transplant Games in Perth
Marcel Michna hat mit einer Spenderlunge bei den World Transplant Games in Perth große Erfolge gefeiert. Credit: Transdia Sport Deutschland e.V.
What is it like to find out at the age of 19 that you are terminally ill and need a donor organ? Marcel Michna was in that situation and was lucky. The now 26-year-old from the Bergisches Land region of Germany is (almost) as athletic again as he was before his organ transplant and has just taken part in the World Transplant Games, which took place in Perth from April 15 to 21. And he was successful.
