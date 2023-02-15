Disclaimer: The information in this podcast is for general information only. It is not financial advice. You should consider seeking independent legal, financial, taxation or other advice to suit your unique circumstances. SBS German - The editorial team.
Superannuation - this is how you do it!
"I'm returning to Germany: Can I take my super with me?" Source: AAP
Superannuation is one of Australia's three retirement pillars - and arguably the most valuable one. It ensures that all Australians can have a good income in retirement. But did you know you could have more super than you think? We also tell you how to contribute personally and what you need to do when you leave Australia for good.
