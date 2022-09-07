SBS German

"The airspace in this exercise in Australia is unique"

SBS German

220905_PB_InspL_Hildemann_117.JPG

"Auch von oben ist Australien ein wunderschönes Land": Generalleutnant Ingo Gerhartz, am 5. September in Darwin.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 September 2022 at 3:25pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS

Ingo Gerhartz is Air Marshal of the German Air Force - the highest-ranked soldier of his country's air force. The 56-year-old lieutenant general and passionate pilot was in Australia from September 4 to 7. He visited the Eurofighter squadron practicing air combat in the Northern Territory, along with the RAAF and the air forces of 15 other nations.

Published 7 September 2022 at 3:25pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
Pitch Black 2022
Stolz auf seine Truppe: Gerhartz vor dem Eurofighter "Air Ambassador" des Taktischen Luftwaffengeschwaders 74 aus Neuburg an der Donau, am 5. September in Darwin. Credit: Jane Schmidt/Bundeswehr/Jane Schmidt
Share

Related podcast episodes

19:51

Estudiante internacional queda discapacitada tras accidente laboral y ahora lucha por recibir tratamiento

10 ngành nghề đang được săn đón nhiều nhất tại Úc

【爆煲】澳洲將停收香港、台灣等地平郵郵件

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் விக்டோரியா மாநிலத்தில் குடியேற விரும்புபவர்களுக்கான வாய்ப்பு!

Latest podcast episodes

220905_PB_InspL_Hildemann_117.JPG

"Der Luftraum bei dieser Übung in Australien ist einzigartig"

RBA

SBS Nachrichten, Dienstag 06.09.22

ukraine

SBS Nachrichten, Montag 05.09.22

Nikolaus Aged Care.jpg

Aged Care in Australia