"The airspace in this exercise in Australia is unique"

Stolz auf seine Truppe: Gerhartz vor dem Eurofighter "Air Ambassador" des Taktischen Luftwaffengeschwaders 74 aus Neuburg an der Donau, am 5. September in Darwin. Credit: Jane Schmidt/Bundeswehr/Jane Schmidt
"Auch von oben ist Australien ein wunderschönes Land": Generalleutnant Ingo Gerhartz, am 5. September in Darwin.
Published 7 September 2022 at 3:25pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
Ingo Gerhartz is Air Marshal of the German Air Force - the highest-ranked soldier of his country's air force. The 56-year-old lieutenant general and passionate pilot was in Australia from September 4 to 7. He visited the Eurofighter squadron practicing air combat in the Northern Territory, along with the RAAF and the air forces of 15 other nations.
