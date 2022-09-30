SBS German

Tips for better communication

Kommunikation-Spezialistin Ilona Vass

Published 30 September 2022 at 2:37pm
By Trudi Latour
Ilona Vass is a specialist in the field of communication behavior and has made training and coaching in the field her profession. She gives us some tips on this. Because who wouldn't like to be able to communicate better sometimes? Behave better in arguments? Come to a better result for both sides?

What characterizes a good communicator?
How can we learn better self-confidence?
What does self-knowledge have to do with it?
What does good communication mean in a multicultural society?
And what is behind the well-known motto: "never complain, never explain"? Is this really beneficial?

These are some of the questions I discuss with Ilona Vass.

She is the business owner of Dancing with the Dragons, senior consultant, lead trainer and executive coach, and assumes that everyone has what it takes to communicate well with others. It's just that we don't take full advantage of all the options available and are often unaware of our potential. We learn a few things about how we can better use this potential.
