Überschwemmte Inseln im Pazifik
Sailosi Ramatu looks over the sea at his old coastal village Vunidogoloa in Fiji. Source: AAP, AP / AAP Image/Eroni Valili/Fiji Government via AP
Climate change is forcing people in various parts of the world to leave their homes. Pacific island nations in particular are in danger of being flooded by rising sea levels. Some are already uninhabitable. Still, few residents want to move. Barbara Barkhausen has dealt with their situation and was on the phone with me.
