Preview: German Cultural Day at the Goethe Institut

In "In Conversation" we hear from Christoph Mücher, the committed director of the Goethe Institute in Australia. He gives us an overview of an extraordinary event, with German food, drink, and performances of all kinds, music of all genres, dance groups and a comedy show up to a painting performance. There are also lots of stands from German organizations and companies, so numerous that even the street is cordoned off so that they all have space and the public can look around carefree. There is also a lot on offer for children, in a separate area, and both children and adults can try out the institute's famous German lessons. The festival takes place on April 1st between 1pm and 9pm, in and around the listed building on Oceanstreet in Woollahra. Don't miss it!

