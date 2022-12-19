Election in the South Sea paradise of Fiji

(left) Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama casting his vote at Yat Sen Secondary School and (right) People's Alliance Party Chairman Sitiveni Rabuka casting votes at Lower Ragg Ave polling station in Suva, Fiji, last Wednesday. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 19 December 2022 at 8:15pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Presented by Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Fiji has elected a new parliament. The previous governing party under Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama lost an absolute majority. The winning parties must now conduct coalition negotiations. Whoever forms the new government will have to do the balancing act geopolitically and deal with poverty and climate change.
