Why every Australian should have a will

Almost 50 per cent of Australians do not have a will. Source: Getty / Getty Images/skynesher
Published 3 January 2023 at 8:27pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
If you don't have a will in Australia, you risk disputes among your descendants. You should also update your will if your life circumstances change. This and much more, in a compact 5-minute explainer.
