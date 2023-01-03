SBS German

Why every Australian should have a will

Experts say tensions in the family arise in the absence of a will.

Beware of danger: Almost 50 per cent of Australians do not have a will. Source: Getty / Getty Images/skynesher

Published 3 January 2023
By Christian Froelicher
If you don't have a will in Australia, you risk disputes among your descendants. You should also update your will if your life circumstances change. This and much more, in a compact 5-minute explainer.

