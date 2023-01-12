Why children should wear bright colors in the water

Stay safe in the water Credit: Laurie Noble/Getty Images
Published 13 January 2023 at 9:14am
By Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Australian nurse once posted a photo of a swimming pool on Facebook and asked parents to find the swimming child on it. The action, fun at first glance, had a serious background, which unfortunately has great relevance again this summer.
Published 13 January 2023 at 9:14am
By Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share