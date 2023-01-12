SBS German

Why children should wear bright colors in the water

Life guard on Manly beach, Sydney, Australia

Stay safe in the water Credit: Laurie Noble/Getty Images

Published 13 January 2023 at 9:14am
By Barbara Barkhausen
Available in other languages

An Australian nurse once posted a photo of a swimming pool on Facebook and asked parents to find the swimming child on it. The action, fun at first glance, had a serious background, which unfortunately has great relevance again this summer.

