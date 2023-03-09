Why Toblerone erases the Matterhorn from its packaging
Swiss law requires the 125-year-old traditional company to ban the Matterhorn mountain from its packaging. Source: Press Association
Since 1970, the iconic Matterhorn mountain has adorned the packaging of the Swiss Toblerone chocolate bar. After the US owner decided to move production to neighboring Slovakia, the chocolate is no longer considered Swiss made. And that means you can no longer use the Matterhorn as a logo. How could it come to this?
