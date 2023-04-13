What is required for dual citizenship? 1/2

Olaf Kretzschmar PORTRAT C Olaf K IMG_3805.jpg

Der Rechtsanwalt Olaf Kretzschmar ist Spezialist für den Beibehaltungsantrag. Credit: Monika Sandel/Monika Sandel

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

If you are German and want to become an Australian citizen, you must either renounce your German citizenship or be granted dual citizenship by the German government through a retention permit. This process can be lengthy and complicated. The German lawyer Olaf Kretzschmar has specialized in this field with his company "Beibehaltungsantrag.com" and explains to us in two broadcasts in detail what you can do wrong and right.

In the first part of our 2-part series on dual citizenship with attorney Olaf Kretzschmar, we first address the advantages that dual citizenship can bring you, and the disadvantages that can arise if you are not an Australian citizen. As the dedicated lawyer Olaf Kretzschmar, explains, one must clearly prove the fact that these disadvantages exist in the application. He is a specialist in this field, and has advised applicants in Australia for years on how best to proceed in this process.

As there have been some changes in the granting of German citizenship retention permits since 2018, he explains the new hurdles that now have to be overcome in order to get the permit.

We will also go into this and much more in the second part of the conversation next Thursday.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bettina Kinski (2).jpg

German Film Festival 2023: this year`s highlights with curator Bettina Kinski

Mike Gailer.jpg

Cosmopolitan, greeny, environmentalist, horticulturist: Mike Gaia builds himself a Food Forrest in Queensland

BB Daniela Kempe2 c Daniela Kempe.jpg

Baking for Easter

GERMANY PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

These are the safest seats in a plane