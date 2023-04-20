What is required for the double citizenship? 2/2

Olaf Kretzschmar 1.jpg

Olaf Kretzschmar, Spezialist für den Beibehaltungsantrag der deutschen Staatsbürgerschaft Credit: Monika Sandel

Today we hear the second part of my conversation with the dedicated German lawyer Olaf Kretzschmar about the retention application that must be made and approved to retain German citizenship when accepting Australian citizenship. Today we continue with education, training and pensions. Finally, we also go into the Citizenship Act in Germany, because this is to be changed, and this also affects us Germans abroad. Because this could also eliminate the need for a retention permit in the future. However, this is still quite unclear and Olaf Kretschmar warns not to rely on this and also not to accept Australian citizenship under any circumstances before you have the retention certificate in your hands.

In the first part of our 2-part series, we first addressed the advantages that dual citizenship can bring, and the disadvantages that can arise if you are not an Australian citizen. As the dedicated lawyer Olaf Kretzschmar, explains, you have to clearly prove the fact that these disadvantages exist in the application. You can still hear that part on our website.

He is a specialist in this field, and has been advising applicants in Australia for years on how best to proceed in this process.

Here, in Part 2, as there have been some changes in the granting of German citizenship retention permits since 2018, he explains the new hurdles that now have to be overcome in order to get the permit.

