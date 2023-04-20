What is required for the double citizenship? 2/2

In the first part of our 2-part series, we first addressed the advantages that dual citizenship can bring, and the disadvantages that can arise if you are not an Australian citizen. As the dedicated lawyer Olaf Kretzschmar, explains, you have to clearly prove the fact that these disadvantages exist in the application. You can still hear that part on our website.





He is a specialist in this field, and has been advising applicants in Australia for years on how best to proceed in this process.





Here, in Part 2, as there have been some changes in the granting of German citizenship retention permits since 2018, he explains the new hurdles that now have to be overcome in order to get the permit.



