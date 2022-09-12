SBS German

When will Australia become a Republic?

Britain Queen

King Charles III begrüsst Trauernde vor dem Buckingham Palace in London. Source: AP / Christophe Ena/AP

Published 12 September 2022 at 6:11pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS

Is King Charles III cut from the same cloth as the Queen, and how long should Australia wait to vote in a referendum on whether to cut the umbilical cord to London and become a republic? We talk about this with Dieter Herrmann, editor-in-chief of "Die Woche Australien".

Britain Queen

Wann wird Australien eine Republik?

