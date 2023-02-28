Welcome to Australia, Pastor Kim!
"My job is sometimes to help people continue their life journey with a little lighter baggage": Former military chaplain Kim Kiessling at the interview appointment in the SBS Radio editorial office in Melbourne.
Kim Kiessling is the new pastor of the German Lutheran Church in East Melbourne. For the next six years, the daughter of a German career soldier will take care of the spiritual and emotional well-being of German speakers who have been living in Australia temporarily or for decades.
