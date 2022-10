Παιδική χαρά, γραφεία, αυτοκίνητα και εργοστάσια παραγωγής ενέργειας οι στόχοι των ρωσικών πυραύλων

Several missiles fell on Kyiv, in a children's garden, at the university Chernenko Square and on the Klitschko Bridge. Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital. Ukraine, Kyiv, October 10, 2022. Photo by Patricia Huchot-Boissier/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Huchot-Boissier Patricia/ABACA/PA/Alamy