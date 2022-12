Επεισόδια στην επέτειο δολοφονίας Γρηγορόπουλου και ανάμεσα σε Ρομά, αστυνομικούς

Riot police officers guard the Christmas tree at Syntagma Square, during a rally marking the 14th anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, 06 December 2022. Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old student, was killed on 06 December 2008 in an apparent police shooting in the center of Athens, which sparked riots in the Greek capital. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU GREECE OUT Credit: ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU/EPA