Daniel: Σαρώνει την Ελλάδα πρωτοφανές κύμα κακοκαιρίας

Floodwaters cover an area in the town of Volos, central Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The fire department says one man was killed as police ordered vehicles off the streets of three regions in Greece Tuesday and as a severe storm hammered the center of the country and some of its islands, turning streets into flooded torrents and sweeping cars into the sea. (George Kidonas/InTime News via AP) Credit: George Kidonas/AP