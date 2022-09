Τα σημάδια ενός καρκίνου που περνάει για πολλούς απαρατήρητος

Lymphoma cancer cell. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a lymphoma cell. A lymphoma is a cell of the immune system that has become cancerous. The cell becomes immortal and can grow indefinitely. A number of these cells will form a tumour. Lymphomas most commonly occur in the lymph nodes and spleen, which are rich in tissue containing lymphocytes, and can spread to the liver and bone marrow. Lymphoma cancers are classified into either Hodgkins lymphoma (presence of Reed-Sternberg cells) or non- Hodgkins lymphoma. Treatment is with chemotherapy and radiation therapy and is often successful. Magnification: x9000 when printed at 10 centimetres high. Credit: STEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images