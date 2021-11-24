Φρουτοσαλάτα με αρωματική σάλτσα γιαουρτιού

Fruit salad with passionfruit yoghurt cream
Ingredients
500g ripe stone fruit (peach, apricot or nectarine)
200g strawberries
150g blueberries
1 large mango
1 tbs caster sugar
3 passionfruit
250g Greek style yoghurt
100g thickened cream
1 tbs honey
Mint leaves to garnish
Method
Cut the passionfruit in half, remove the pulp with a spoon into a small sieve placed over a bowl so that you catch all the liquid. Let it drain until needed.
Prepare the stone fruit by cutting it in half, twisting apart and then removing the stone. Cut the fruit halves into wedges.
Prepare the mango by slicing each flat side off, cutting along the stone. Take each side and then cut into small squares without cutting through the skin. Turn the mango inside out, so the squares you have cut pop out. Use a small knife to cut the squares from the skin. Repeat with the other side. You can then cut around the stone to remove any remaining flesh. Remove any skin from this piece and dice.
READ MORE
Kέικ αμυγδάλου
Wash and drain the strawberries and cut in half or quarters, removing the stalks.
Wash and drain the blueberries.
In a large bowl add the stone fruit wedges, mango pieces, berries and drizzle with the passionfruit juice (reserving the pulp). Sprinkle with the sugar and gently mix.
To make the yoghurt cream, lightly whip the cream and mix with the yoghurt. Fold through the passionfruit pulp and honey.
To serve, place some of the fruit salad on a bowl and top with a dollop of the yoghurt cream. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.