Η Ελλάδα βιώνει τον Αρμαγεδδώνα που έφερε η κακοκαιρία Daniel

epa10853207 Residents react on the side of a road in the blocked by the floods village of Vlochos in Karditsa, after storm 'Daniel' swept across central Greece, 10 September 2023. Entire areas of the regional units of Karditsa and Trikala have been turned into a lagoon of mud due to the storm Daniel as rescues of trapped citizens continue. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS Credit: YANNIS KOLESIDIS/EPA