Θερμοκρασίες ρεκόρ τα τελευταία επτά χρόνια - εκκλήσεις για αλλαγή πολιτικής

Η υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη είναι ένα φαινόμενο που έχει εδραιωθεί σε τέτοιο βαθμό που ακόμη και οι φυσικές διακυμάνσεις - όπως οι χαμηλές θερμοκρασίες που φέρνει το καιρικό φαινόμενο La Niña – αδυνατούν να επιβραδύνουν την τροχιά της κι αν μπορούν είναι σε ελάχιστο βαθμό.





Αυτό ανησυχεί τους ειδικούς για το κλίμα όπως την καθηγήτρια Lesley Hughes απ΄το Αυστραλιανό Συμβούλιο Κλίματος:





"It is part of that trend. The last seven years were the hottest on record with more than .8 of a degree above the 20th century average. And 2021, most importantly, was the 45th consecutive year with temperatures over the C20th century average. So it is part of a global trend. The Bureau of Meteorology has also released their annual report 2021, noting that in Australia we have the warmest La Niña year on record."





Η καθηγήτρια Χιους είπε ακόμη ότι οι Αυστραλοί ζουν την υπερθέρμανση και τις επιπτώσεις της καθώς η χώρα βιώνει ιδιαίτερα υψηλές θερμοκρασίες και ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα.





«Ας σκεφτούμε τι συμβαίνει αυτό το καιρό στη Δυτική Αυστραλία, με τις πυρκαγιές των τελευταίων εβδομάδων και τις θερμοκρασίες άνω των 50 βαθμών Κελσίου στην περιοχή Pilbara» είπε.



