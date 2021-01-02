Παγωτό με μελομακάρονα και κεράσια

cooking

Ice cream with melomakarona and cherries Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Δοκιμάστε αυτή τη συνταγή για ένα επιδόρπιο με ελληνικές και εποχιακές γεύσεις για το Χριστουγεννιάτικο τραπέζι σας ή για κάθε τραπέζι και περίσταση. Η Άντζελα Νικολέττου δημιούργησε για εμάς ένα γευστικό γλυκό, γρήγορο και εύκολο.

Cherries with melomakarona and ice cream

Ingredients

6 melomakarona (Greek honey and walnut biscuits)

500ml vanilla ice cream

Edible flowers for garnish

500g pitted fresh cherries

2 tbs orange juice

1 tbs honey

2 tbs ouzo
Method

Place the pitted cherries and orange juice in a small pan and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the honey and ouzo and continue to simmer for a further 5 minutes. Let the cherry compote cool and place in the fridge until needed. This can be prepared a day or 2 in advance.

To serve, take one biscuit and crush it into a crumb. Place ¾ of the crumb at the base of a small serving bowl and then add a scoop or 2 of vanilla ice cream. Spoon cherry compote on top and finish with the remaining biscuit crumb. Garnish with an edible flower. 

The recipe serves six.

