Παγωτό με μελομακάρονα και κεράσια

Cherries with melomakarona and ice cream





Ingredients





6 melomakarona (Greek honey and walnut biscuits)





500ml vanilla ice cream





Edible flowers for garnish





500g pitted fresh cherries





2 tbs orange juice





1 tbs honey





2 tbs ouzo

Method





Place the pitted cherries and orange juice in a small pan and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the honey and ouzo and continue to simmer for a further 5 minutes. Let the cherry compote cool and place in the fridge until needed. This can be prepared a day or 2 in advance.





To serve, take one biscuit and crush it into a crumb. Place ¾ of the crumb at the base of a small serving bowl and then add a scoop or 2 of vanilla ice cream. Spoon cherry compote on top and finish with the remaining biscuit crumb. Garnish with an edible flower.





The recipe serves six.

