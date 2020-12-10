Kourabiethes

cooking

Κουραμπιέδες Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Kourabiethes or Greek shortbread biscuits is one of the most well-known and popular traditional Greek cakes. Easy to make, this cake keeps well for weeks. Angela Nicolettou has a delicious recipe which adds pistachio nuts as well as almonds.

Kourambiethes

Ingredients

250g unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup icing sugar, sifted

2 ½ cups plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 egg yolk

½ cup almonds, chopped

½ cup pistachio nuts, chopped

¼ cup orange blossom water

Icing sugar to coat biscuits
Method

Sift flour and baking powder and set aside.

Beat butter and sugar using a kitchen mixer until soft and pale. Add the egg yolk and beat until well incorporated. Fold through the flour and baking powder and the chopped almonds and pistachio nuts. Gently mix to form a soft dough.

Heat oven to 160C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Take a small amount of dough (about the size of a walnut) and roll with your hands into a short cylinder and then shape this into a crescent and press down slightly. Repeat with remaining dough.

Place biscuits on prepared baking trays and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes until lightly golden. Remove from oven and brush with orange blossom water while biscuits are hot. Let cool slightly and then dust liberally with icing sugar. Once biscuits are cold, store in an airtight container.

