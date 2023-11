Αισιοδοξία απ΄τα χαμηλά κρούσματα στο Σύδνεϋ

"Volatility is there. And you might have low cases one day and they might creep back up. But I would much rather be hovering where we are now, then where we were two or three days ago. So it does give me a degree of comfort that now we're hovering, you know, single digit numbers, as opposed to mid-teens or twenties or thirties. But certainly it is volatile and we have to look at the situation as it evolves."

READ MORE Ετοιμάζεστε για διακοπές; Ελέγξτε τους νέους ταξιδιωτικούς περιορισμούς