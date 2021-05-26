Κυδώνια ποσέ

cooking

Poached quinces in spiced syrup Source: SBS/Dina Gerolymou

Δοκιμάστε τη συνταγή για κυδώνια ποσέ σε σιρόπι της Άντζελας Νικολέττου για ένα γευστικό επιδόρπιο. Σερβίρετε με γιαούρτι, παγωτό, κρέμα γάλακτος ή marcarpone.

Poached quinces

Ingredients

4 quinces

4 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 cup honey

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon quill

1 tsp peppercorns

1 tsp cloves

2 pieces of star anise

4 strips of lemon peel
Method

Wash quinces and cut into quarters. No need to remove skin and seeds that can be done once they are cooked.

Place all ingredients except quinces in a saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to ensure sugar is dissolved. Place quinces in the poaching liquid and cover with a piece of baking paper that has been cut to the size of the saucepan. Slowly simmer for about 1 hour (depending on the quinces) or until quinces are just soft.

Remove from heat and let cool. Store quinces in the poaching liquid in the fridge until needed. 

