Λουκουμάδες

Loukoumades - Greek doughnuts with honey syrup





Ingredients





2 cups plain flour





7g dry yeast





½ tsp salt





1 cup warm water





Cinnamon to sprinkle





Oil for deep frying





1 cup sugar





1 cup water





½ cup honey





1 cinnamon stick





1 tbs rose water

Method





Add yeast to ½ the lukewarm water, mix and set aside for 10 minutes.





Place flour and salt in a bowl, make a well in the center and add the yeast mixture and remaining water. Mix well to form a thick elastic batter. Cover with a tea towel and leave in a warm place to prove for at least 1 to 2 hours or until batter has doubled in size.





To make syrup place the sugar, water, honey and cinnamon stick in a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Simmer for 5 minutes and remove from heat. When cool, add the rose water.





To cook the loukoumades, heat oil in a deep saucepan or fryer. When hot, take a handful of batter with one hand and squeeze so a small ball of batter comes out. Using a spoon ‘cut’ this ball so it falls (gently) into the hot oil. Repeat with about 10 balls of batter per batch. Cook each ball, turning gently until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and place into the cold syrup to coat. Remove from syrup and place on a plate. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve warm.

