Δημοψήφισμα: Οι Αυστραλοί είπαν Όχι στην Φωνή

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney deliver a statement on the outcome of the Voice Referendum at Parliament House in Canberra, Saturday, October 14, 2023. Australians today voted on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the country's constitution. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE