Σάλτσα με ψητά ντοματίνια

cooking

Home-grown cherry tomatoes Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Έχετε ντομάτες και ψάχνετε για μια εύκολη λύση για σπιτική σάλτσα ντομάτας; Η Άντζελα Νικολέτου έχει την απάντηση.

Roasted cherry tomato sauce

Ingredients

1 kg ripe cherry tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp sugar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp dried oregano

Small bunch fresh thyme
Method

Heat oven to 180C

Place all the ingredients in a baking dish and mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper and bake until the tomatoes begin to collapse and soften (about 30 minutes).  Use as a pasta sauce or in dishes that require tomatoes.

The sauce can be frozen in small batches.

