Σάλτσα με ψητά ντοματίνια

Roasted cherry tomato sauce
Ingredients
1 kg ripe cherry tomatoes
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 tsp sugar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp dried oregano
Small bunch fresh thyme
Method
Heat oven to 180C
Place all the ingredients in a baking dish and mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper and bake until the tomatoes begin to collapse and soften (about 30 minutes). Use as a pasta sauce or in dishes that require tomatoes.
The sauce can be frozen in small batches.
