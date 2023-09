"We don't know precisely how things will play out. But here's what the world could expect to see unfold. In fact, it's unfolding right now, today, as Russia takes steps down the path to war and reissued the threat of military action. First, Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government. We don't know exactly the form it will take - it could be a fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invent to discovery of a mass grave, a stage drone strike against civilians, or a fake, even a real attack using chemical weapons."