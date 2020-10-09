Σουβλάκι γιαουρτλού

Souvlaki ‘giaourtlou’





Ingredients





Patties





250g lamb mince





250g beef mince





2 tbs extra virgin olive oil





1 egg





1 thick slice of stale sour dough bread





½ small onion, grated





¼ cup finely chopped parsley





½ tsp dry Greek oregano





½ tsp cinnamon powder





½ tsp cumin powder





Tomato sauce





1 cup tomato puree





1 tsp hot paprika





2 tbs extra virgin olive oil





Assembly





4 pieces pitta bread





½ cup parsley, chopped





1 cup Greek yoghurt

Method





1 .Make patties





Soak bread in a bowl with water. Using your hands, squeeze the bread to remove the excess water.





In a separate bowl add the mince, grated onion, egg, chopped parsley, oregano, cinnamon and cumin powder, salt and pepper and mix very well with your hands. Place mix in the fridge until needed (can be made the day before).





Shape the mix into 4 to 6 sausage shaped patties.





To cook the patties, heat a fry pan or grill plate. Brush the patties with olive oil and add to the hot pan. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until cooked to your linking.





2. Make tomato sauce





Heat a small saucepan and add the tomato puree, olive oil, paprika and season. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until sauce thickens.





3 .Assemble souvlaki





Brush pitta bread with olive oil and warm in a fry pan. To assemble, a pita bread on a plate. Add a generous amount of yoghurt, a patty (or 2) and some tomato sauce. Garnish with parsley and serve.





















