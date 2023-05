Τα μηνύματα των πολιτικών αρχηγών μετά το σημερινό ντιμπέιτ

Greek Prime Minister and President of New Democracy (ND) party Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of SYRIZA- Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA-PA) party Alexis Tsipras, President of PASOK-KINAL Nikos Androulakis, Secretary General of Communist Party of Greece (KKE) Dimitris Koutsoumpas, President of Elliniki Lysi Kyriakos Velopoulos and Secretary of DIEM25 Yanis Varoufakis are seen prior to a pre-election debate of the six political leaders in the studios of Greek state TV in Athens, Greece, 10 May 2023. Credit: ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU/EPA/AAP Image