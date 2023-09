Δυτική Όχθη: Έκρυθμη η κατάσταση, συγκρούσεις με νεκρούς

Israeli military bulldozers seen leveling roads and destroying the center of the Jenin refugee camp during a raid on the camp near the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. An Israeli army raid in Jenin, began with several air strikes, followed by a ground assault of more than 100 armored vehicles. 9 Palestinians were killed and dozens were seriously injured during this raid. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA