Mr. Demertzis-Bouboulis, a sixth generation descendant of the heroine of 1821 Laskarina Bouboulina, spoke to SBS Greek on the occasion of the celebrations of Greece for the 200 years since the start of its struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire.
"2021 is an opportunity for Greece to re-establish itself in the world"
Η Λασκαρίνα Μπουμπουλίνα ενώ πίσω της δικρίνονται προσωπικά της αντικείμενα από το Μουσείο της στις Σπέτσες Source: Supplied
2021 is an opportunity for Greece to re-establish itself in the world, according to Pavlos Demertzis-Bouboulis.
Share