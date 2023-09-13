5,300 dead from the floods in Libya

Δρόμοι πλημμυρισμένοι μετά την καταιγίδα Daniel στο Marj της Λιβύης

The number of victims of the floods that hit Libya continues to rise dramatically. According to the country's official news agency, the death toll is well over 5,000.

More than 5,300 people have been killed and thousands more are missing in Libya from flooding caused by a massive storm that broke dams, swept away buildings and wiped out a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna.

Officials expect the death toll to rise further after Storm Daniel crossed the Mediterranean in a country divided and crumbling after more than a decade of war.

The prime minister of the internationally recognised Tripoli administration, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, told Al Jazeera that he has sent teams of emergency workers from western Libya.
