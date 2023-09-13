5,300 dead from the floods in Libya

More than 5,300 people have been killed and thousands more are missing in Libya from flooding caused by a massive storm that broke dams, swept away buildings and wiped out a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna.
Officials expect the death toll to rise further after Storm Daniel crossed the Mediterranean in a country divided and crumbling after more than a decade of war.
The prime minister of the internationally recognised Tripoli administration, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, told Al Jazeera that he has sent teams of emergency workers from western Libya.