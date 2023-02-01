640 thousand households experiencing housing stress in Australia

KEY POINTS Stronger problem in the Northern Territory

Calls for the construction of affordable housing

Gloomy predictions for the future

Six hundred and forty thousand households face huge stress related to housing issues, according to an analysis by the Community Housing Industry Association and the University of New South Wales, using data from the 2021 Census.





This stress has to do with unmet household housing needs, meaning that these people were either homeless, living with a large number of people in a property, or spending more than a third of their income on rent.



