640 thousand households experiencing housing stress in Australia

Ακόμη πιο δύσκολη η εύρεση προσιτής κατοικίας στην Αυστραλία Source: AAP

The problems of citizens who can't find an affordable place to rent, who live in houses with many other people, or who are homeless, are entrenched in almost every city in Australia. A new report recently released shows that more than 640 thousand households are facing housing stress.

KEY POINTS
  • Stronger problem in the Northern Territory
  • Calls for the construction of affordable housing
  • Gloomy predictions for the future
Six hundred and forty thousand households face huge stress related to housing issues, according to an analysis by the Community Housing Industry Association and the University of New South Wales, using data from the 2021 Census.

This stress has to do with unmet household housing needs, meaning that these people were either homeless, living with a large number of people in a property, or spending more than a third of their income on rent.

As the analysis notes, housing need is highest in the country's major cities, particularly Sydney and Brisbane, but also in the Queensland region.
