'A day of triumph': When Maria got a printed copy of her documented personal drama

It is a real, brutally and honest account of Maria Avraam’s life and her writings came straight from her heart.





The Greek Cypriot woman documented her internal suffering, domestic violence, and abuse in her diaries for decades.





Now, her daughter, Melbourne-based writer Helena Kidd, published them in a book titled ‘When the Past Awakens’ which was on the shortlist of 2020 Victorian Premier's History Awards.





Ms. Kidd spoke to SBS Greek about Maria's stories. Maria Avraam with her children. Source: Helena Kidd SBS Greek: When did Maria tell you about her writings? Did she tell you why she was doing that?





Helena Kidd: Maria kept her writing a secret. She started writing when she moved out of the Richmond house and finally into her own home in Brunswick. She was 64 then.





More than ten years ago I found her writing in a draw, in the form of poetry, and diary entries. I proceeded to ask Maria what this writing was as I could not read Greek.





Maria said: ‘It is my life story. I had to write it down because if I didn’t, I believed I would have gone crazy, or sunk deep into depression by keeping the torments and angst inside of me.’





Turning those pages of writing into an English memoir, took ten more years to start the process. After it was translated to English, I reworked and editing Maria’s story and added the last section ('Richmond House') to complete the process. The day I handed Maria a printed copy of her story was a day of triumph. The Richmond House. Source: Helena Kidd SBS: How did you feel when you came across her words about her mother (your yiayia) and your father and the way they treated her (Maria)?





H.K.: I was absolutely appalled, at the extent of the mental torment her mother, my yiayia, bestowed upon Maria.





I knew my yiayia was difficult to deal with or even communicate with as we all lived together for many years in the same house.





I clashed many times with my grandmother not only defending my opinions but those of my mother Maria’s.





Maria reveals in her story how being born a female in those times was a curse. She was intelligent even with next to no schooling, she also possessed wisdom even at a young age. Maria often challenged the hierarchy system of her family. View looking out from Maria's family home in 1978 Cyprus. had not changed since 1950s. Source: Helena Kidd SBS: Rarely we read stories on domestic and sexual violence in our Greek community. But Maria and you shared one with us. Why did you do that?





H.K.: To tell this very personal and intimate story, I asked for Maria’s permission many times, to make sure she was OK with others knowing what she called her shameful detailed past.





Maria’s story of domestic and sexual abuse took over fifty years to finally be revealed. In the Greek community even today, these happenings are taboo to speak about, let alone write a book and include them, as we have done in ‘When the Past Awakens’. A couple of pages from Maria Avraam's diary. Source: Helena Kidd SBS: What do you want to achieve with the book?





H.K.: This book and the story are very relevant, now more than ever, with what has been surfacing in the media recently regarding sexual abuse.





Where the victims finally come out after some twenty years, it saddens me that this is still the case. The silent shame stronger than voice. Maria's grand-mother Eleni (seated) and Maria's father George, her mother Dimitra and an unknown boy. Source: Helena Kidd These stories are so important, Maria’s included, they need to be told over and over and by many women who have been affected, maybe then the message may get through. That it is not alright.





Maria has now become one of these amazing women speaking out with my support through her memoir, reaching many people creating conversations, in all communities including the Greeks.





How many women of her generation are still silent victims? My aim is to make sure my mother’s voice is not left unheard and that she did not take her story to her grave and buried forever. Helena Kidd and her mother, Maria Avraam holding her original diary. Source: Helena Kidd SBS: Would you call your mum Maria a feminist?





H.K.: I believe Maria was aware of the constraints of her culture and being a female. Maria struggled with those belief systems and ways of life.





When Maria came to Australia in 1957 her mindset shifted even further, knowing she should have the same rights as men. It was then she became a feminist to some extent, without knowing the actual word ‘feminist'





Subtitles are mention in the memoir, such as - earning a female wage – keeping her wedding band on when working with men – saying she was married when in fact she wasn’t, to protect herself from sexual advances, that happened even with her wedding band on. Maria Avraam in Brunswick. Melbourne, 2021. Source: Helena Kidd Maria expresses, that her marriage was like drawing up a contract of sale. Love was not part of that contract.





She was to a large degree a liberated female ahead of her time in the Greek culture, once she turned her back on an abusive husband, she thrived and became a very strong single mother.





At age 64 Maria borrowed money to buy a house, I don’t know many Greek women of her generation who have done that.





She has lived the rest of her life without a man by her side. Which was sad as there are many great men. Maria was content with her own company, finally to do as she pleased.



