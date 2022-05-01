This article is available only in Greek.
A definitive break in the Moscow-Kiev negotiations is in sight
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Mariupol. Source: The Presidential Office of Ukraine
A definitive break in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is in sight, with both sides accusing each other of stagnation. At the same time, the discussion is focused on the upcoming presence at the G20 summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
