A definitive break in the Moscow-Kiev negotiations is in sight

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Russian-besieged city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region, including the Azovstal plant.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Mariupol. Source: The Presidential Office of Ukraine

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A definitive break in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is in sight, with both sides accusing each other of stagnation. At the same time, the discussion is focused on the upcoming presence at the G20 summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

This article is available only in Greek.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government