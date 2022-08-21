A diverse Greek Cinema Night at the Greek Centre

Melbourne's Setting Sun Film Festival (SSFF) and the Athens Short Film Festival (Psarokokalo) are presenting ten award-winning films ranging from drama, documentary, and animation.





SSFF's Director Anna Bourozikas spoke to SBS Greek about the movies, the diversity of their thematology, the modernity of presenting issues of contemporary Greek and Cypriot social environments, and the freshness that the new emerging films creators bring to the Greek cinema.



ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ & ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ Δέκα βραβευμένες Ελληνικές ταινίες στην καρδιά της Μελβούρνης

Here are the ten films:





Beauty: A 20-minute-long drama directed by Thanos Liberopoulos where Callie, an unemployed young woman living with her controlling mother, is looking for a way out through the glittery yet cruel YouTube beauté universe.





Just Like Water: Directed by Manos Triantafillakis, the 12-minute and 54-second film explores the life and experiences of the director’s father, Spyros.





Soul Food: In this 24-minute and 9-second drama directed by Nikos Tseberopoulos, audiences are introduced to 15-year-old Yannis who is moving into his mother’s boyfriend’s apartment. Yannis starts hanging out with Olga, a socially secluded hard rock 40-year-old woman who lives in the basement of the apartment building.





Violetta: After the sudden death of Violetta’s mother, her father is looking for a way to renew their relationship. The dramatic short is 14 minutes and 50 seconds long and is directed by Fivos Smells.





Amygdala: A 22-minute and 21-second horror directed by Maria Hatzakou in which two sisters, Anna and Melina spend the last days of the summer in their vacation house outside Athens.





Vouta: An 18-minute documentary directed by Dimitris Zahos that follows Vouta, a pigeon that flies all the way up to the clouds, then dives at 230 km/h and slows down just before reaching the ground.





1980: Directed by Constantine Venetopoulos, this nine-minute-long drama features a man who looks for love in a dystopian period of time not so different from ours, where fear is the latest pandemic.





Every Sunday: A 3-minute and 38-second documentary directed by Keti Papadema in which a group of Filipino domestic workers in Cyprus prepares for a beauty pageant organised by their community, while a case of a serial killer targeting foreign female workers comes to the surface.





Paradox: In this 10-minute and 15-second drama, director Soultana Koumoutsi unfolds the fairy tale of a woman who goes out for a walk, meets a boy and ends up in a hotel.





Elevator Alone: Across 3 minutes and 38 seconds, the animation directed by Anastasia Papadopoulou features four people and the time they spend in an elevator.



