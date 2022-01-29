A girl from Epirus' Konitsa: Greek-Belgian tennis player Sofia Costoulas at the Australian Open

Greek-Belgian Sofia Costoulas at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament, Melbourne.

Greek-Belgian Sofia Costoulas at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament, Melbourne. Source: PATRICK HAMILTON/Belga/Sipa USA

After winning the trophy at ITF J1 Traralgon Junior International, in Victoria's city of Traralgon, young Greek-Belgian tennis player Sofia Costoulas reached the final of the Australian Open Juniors' Girls Singles. She talked to SBS Greek Radio about her greek family, her grandfather, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari.

