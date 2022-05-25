A Greek technician illuminates the Sydney Bridge

Alexandros Makaronopoulos

Ο Αλέξανδρος Μακαρονόπουλος μπροστά από την γέφυρα του Σύδνεϋ Source: Supplied/Alexandros Makaronopoulos

A Greek lighting technician is working on the Sydney Bridge, which will be illuminated spectacularly on Friday as part of Vivid Sydney.

Alexandros Makaronopoulos was born and raised in Athens.

Having worked in the field of lighting technology, Alexandros Makaronopoulos works for Mandylights which is responsible for the lighting of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and other buildings and areas of the city for the Vivid Sydney, which starts Friday 27 May and ends on Saturday 18 June.

At this festival, iconic buildings - and more - such as the Opera House and Harbour Bridge will be illuminated with colourful LEDs and lasers, creating a fairytale-like scene.
Speaking to the SBS Greek, Mr. Makaronopoulos described how proud he feels that his work is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

