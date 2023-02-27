At least 59 people die in a migrant boat crash off the coast of Italy

KEY POINTS
- Nearly 60 migrants have drowned after their wooden boat crashed into rocks
- One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges
- The vessel carried migrants from Afghanistan, Iran and other countries
Fifty-eight people died, including some children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern Italian coast, authorities said.
The vessel had set sail from Turkey several days ago with migrants from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, and crashed early on Sunday in stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.