A total solar eclipse will be visible in Australia next week

On Thursday 20 April, the Ningaloo region of Western Australia will experience a total solar eclipse.

"Eclipse hunters" from around the world converge on Exmouth in the hope of experiencing the profound awe of standing in the shadow of the moon as it passes quickly in front of the sun.

The town of Exmouth, which has only 2,600 inhabitants and is located 1,250km north of Perth, will be the only place in the world from where you will be able to view the total solar eclipse, a phenomenon that occurs every 4-5 years.

This eclipse, dubbed by astronomers the "Eclipse of Ningaloo", will occur next Thursday, April 20 at 11:27 am.
