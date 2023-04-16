A total solar eclipse will be visible in Australia next week

"Eclipse hunters" from around the world converge on Exmouth in the hope of experiencing the profound awe of standing in the shadow of the moon as it passes quickly in front of the sun.





The town of Exmouth, which has only 2,600 inhabitants and is located 1,250km north of Perth, will be the only place in the world from where you will be able to view the total solar eclipse, a phenomenon that occurs every 4-5 years.



