Calls to bring childcare reforms forward

The combination of inflation, pay inequality and limited opportunities for employement seem to be the Bermuda triangle for many families with young children.





The cost of childcare leads many young women to decide either not to work or to work in part-time jobs.





Australia is facing staff shortages in many areas and the situation described as serious in several sectors, many wonder why not make it easier for women to get employed.



Michelle O'Neil ACTU argued that if the planned changes in the cost of child care are implemented earlier, the situation would improve “There is an immediate need,” she said, speaking to ABC,





“Employers often look abroad to make up for labour shortages,” she said. Mr O'Neil stressed that “We have a ready workforce in Australia who wants to work but cannot because the cost of childcare is high”.





The unions want to be implemented in the current financial year and in particular January.



Women's bodies argue that there is another major factor in the whole issue: the gender pay gap.





Recent data show a 14.1% difference between men and women.





According to Workplace Gender Equality Agency, in 2022 the pay gap increased by 0.3%. As the same agency put it, women will have to work 60 days more a year to equate their pay to that of men.





Women working full time are paid, on average, at $1,609.00 per week while the average weekly pay for men is $1,872.90. That's about $263 difference.





Sue Morphet spokeswoman for Chief Executive Women representing hundreds of women in top positions speaking to ABC said speeding up implementation of child care reforms will help close pay inequalities and achieve economic independence.





